Founder of Israel’s Iconic ‘Ambucycle’ Rescue Service in Serious Condition from COVID-19

JERUSALEM, Israel – If you ever had a serious medical emergency in Israel, chances are the first people on the scene ready to save your life are from United Hatzalah – Israel’s volunteer medical service that has an average response time of three minutes or less.

These medics use specially equipped motorbikes known as “ambucycles” to find and rescue injured people, no matter their race or religion, at any time of day

In Israel, they now have more than five thousand volunteer medics to respond to emergencies and are credited with saving thousands of lives.

Today, the organization’s founder, Eli Beer, 46, is fighting for his life against the coronavirus in a Miami hospital.

United Hatzalah Board Chairman Mark Gerson told CBN News that Beer was admitted to the University of Miami Hospital more than a week ago with a high fever “extreme difficulty breathing and a terrible headache.”

Beer posted a short message on YouTube ten days ago explaining the toll the virus has had on his body.

“My situation is difficult. My breathing is getting worse,” an out-of-breath Beer said.

Doctors have decided to intubate and sedate him.

Before being intubated, he urged people to continue supporting United Hatzalah as they continue their work amid the global pandemic.

“Right now, I can’t do my job and raise funds for Hatzalah,” he explained. “I would need everyone’s help to continue supporting this critical organization and make sure people’s lives are saved.”

Beer is making very slow progress and Gerson is asking people to pray for him.

So far, 4,347 Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sixteen Israelis have died.