Israel Tests New 3D-Printed Tech That Can Make Medical Masks Stronger Against COVID-19

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Israelis scramble for ways to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus, some doctors will begin testing a new method of defense against COVID-19.

Israel’s Health Ministry has decided to adopt a unique sticker that can be attached to a standard medical mask to make it a stronger shield against the virus.

The “Maya” sticker was created by Prof. Eyal Zussman of the Technion's Faculty of Mechanical Engineering in collaboration with the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya (northern Israel) and scientists from Israel’s National Emergency Team in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D).

Researchers created the sticker using a 3D printer. It is composed of nanoscale fibers coated with disinfectants that can defend the wearer against viruses.

The Ministry of Health has given its initial approval of the sticker and medical professionals at the Galilee Medical Center will begin testing the sticker in a pilot.

"The solution at hand is accessible, fast, and uses advanced technology. We hope that the success of this pilot will lead to the implementation of this solution in additional hospitals across the country,” said Prof. Samer Srouji of the Galilee Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry will continue finding ways to combat this invisible enemy. The National Emergency Team led by the Director of the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. (Res.), Dr. Dani Gold is working in all areas of research and development to adapt technology in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.