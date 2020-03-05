Israel, US Cancel Major Joint Military Drill Over Coronavirus Outbreak 

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called off a major joint military drill with the United States on Wednesday due to concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.

“In light of the Health Ministry’s instructions and a situational assessment regarding the spread of the coronavirus, and in close coordination with EUCOM, the [IDF] chief of staff and the EUCOM commander decided to halt the exercise,” the military said in a statement.

“The IDF appreciates and values the close cooperation with the US military and anticipates joint exercises in the future,” the statement continued.

The operation called “Juniper Cobra” was scheduled to be one of the largest exercises of the year. Some 600 American troops stationed in Germany were supposed to travel to Israel to take part in the drill. Those plans were dashed when Israel’s Health Ministry on Wednesday added Germany to the list of countries from which visitors must be quarantined for 14 days upon entering Israel.

The exercises were supposed to take place over 10 days with more than 3,000 Israeli and American troops training together in Israel, Europe, and the US.

Juniper Cobra simulates a scenario in which US soldiers are deployed to Israel to work alongside the IDF’s airforce in combatting a large-scale missile attack.

The drill is held every year and is one of Israel’s most important exercises.

Juniper Cobra is the second joint exercise with the US that Israel has had to cancel since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Israel’s government is doing everything it can to prevent deaths.

So, far 15 Israelis have tested positive for the virus and nearly 100,000 Israelis are in mandatory at-home quarantine. Violators face jail time.

Israel has banned entry to foreigners coming from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Italy. Anyone traveling from France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Austria is to be put in a 14-day quarantine.

The Health Ministry is also warning all Israelis against any travel abroad.

“We are in a better situation because at the outset I ordered a policy of over-preparation and not under-preparation,” Netanyahu said Wednesday. “We were compelled to take harsh – even very harsh – measures in order to slow the pace of the spread of the disease in Israel, and indeed this has happened. We also undertook a policy of extensive quarantine and extensive checks, which many countries have not done. We were also compelled to take steps regarding flights and those returning from abroad.”