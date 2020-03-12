Israeli Company Claims it Created Powerful New Hand-washing Solution That Can Destroy Coronavirus 

JERUSALEM, Israel - Health officials are urging the public to wash their hands often as one method of defense against the deadly coronavirus.

One Israeli company called Soapy claims it has created a new hand-washing station with technology strong enough to kill COVID-19.

While CEO Max Simonovsky stressed that Soapy has “never tested our product with the real coronavirus,” his company discovered that its Hygiene Micro Station is extremely effective for killing deadly viruses and bacteria on your hand.

“Our technology was a very unique formulation that was developed together with several partners to fight [against] viruses that are much, much more resistant than the coronavirus,” Simonovsky told CBN News.

He claimed Soapy is resistant against viruses that can survive temperatures of 194 degrees Fahrenheit, can live on surfaces for 8 months and are much more contagious than the coronavirus.

To put it in perspective, new tests by the US government and other scientists found that COVID-19 can survive on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for up to two or three days.

“We took a very problematic model, used a specific disinfectant agent, developed a specific sequence to wash hands and receive 100% results of virus-free samples.”

The Hygiene Micro Station works by pulling water from the atmosphere and combining it with a plant-based disinfectant. It uses powerful computer technology to make sure each hand-washing session is tailored to the user’s needs and their environment so they get the right amount of soap and water every time. Then the computer also checks to make sure all the elements worked properly to ensure the best clean.

“We are verifying the exact timing, then we are verifying that you will receive the right amount of soap. You will not receive too much or too [little] and the temperature of the water will be warm enough to lather and to wash hands properly,” said Simonovsky. “So pretty much each element is verified and tailored to what you really need.”

The system guides you through the process by telling you how much time you should spend lathering and washing with soap – better than singing the “Happy Birthday” song twice as some experts have asked.

The machine’s impact is already being felt far and wide. Soapy has completely sold out of all of its stock since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, the company is receiving pre-orders.

“I can tell you there are coronavirus patients that are using our technology. I can tell you that centers that are treating coronavirus patients are also using our technology,” he said.

Simonovsky said several companies that produce products like hand-sanitizer and masks are hiking up their prices amid the crisis. He said Soapy will not increase its prices because what is most important is stopping this “global problem.”

“We need to offer our technologies and our solutions at a lower price,” he said.

Soapy’s hygiene stations are available for preorder in the US.