Serbia Says It Will Open ‘Official State Office’ In Jerusalem Soon

JERUSALEM, Israel – Serbia may be the next country to open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.

Speaking at AIPAC’s annual conference in DC Tuesday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced his country will open a Chamber of Commerce office in Jerusalem, and an "official state office” bearing the Serbian flag would follow.

"That's our way of showing respect to Jewish people as well," he said during a short speech.

These offices will stand alongside the nation’s embassy in Tel Aviv.

“We are in a very complex situation in our region. And you should understand all the difficulties we are facing. But I want to say that we’re trying to find the best possible way to do something officially in Jerusalem,” said Vučić.

The crowd welcomed the premier’s announcement with a standing ovation and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin publicly thanked him.

Rivlin said it was “another sign of the strong and deep relations between our countries and peoples. May many others follow.”

I want to thank our dear friend @avucic for telling #AIPAC2020 that #Serbia will soon open an official state office in #Jerusalem, our capital. Another sign of the strong and deep relations between our countries and peoples. May many others follow.

Хвала, господине председниче! pic.twitter.com/WFoIASaLR7 — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) March 3, 2020

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also congratulated Serbia, saying “the Serbian flag will join other flags already present in our capital.”

Congratulating the Republic of Serbia and President @avucic for his announcment to open a Serbian official office in Jerusalem soon. The Serbian flag will join other flags already present in our capital. Dobro došli. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 3, 2020

During the conference, President Vučić spoke about building stronger bonds with Israel and the United States.

He said the country will counter the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel by purchasing Israeli weapons, adding that it “will not be a small delivery.” Vučić said Serbia is “not a fertile ground for anti-Semitic messages,” referring to the BDS movement, and said, “no one has heard of the boycott movement in Serbia.”

Vučić also initiated a day of remembrance for the Jewish victims of the Holocaust in January. A yellow flag, similar to the ones Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, was flown in Serbia to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

So far, the US and Guatemala are the only two countries to open embassies in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Austria, Brazil, and the Czech Republic and Australia have opened trade or cultural centers there.

Hungary and Honduras said their offices in Jerusalem have diplomatic status.

