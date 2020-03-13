'The Lord Got Me Through’: CBN News Correspondent Describes What Life Was Like in Jerusalem Coronavirus Quarantine

03-13-2020
WATCH ABOVE: CBN’s own Middle East Correspondent Julie Stahl was one of the tens of thousands of Israelis who were forced into mandatory self-quarantine after visiting coronavirus infected areas abroad. She explains what it was like to take the COVID-19 test and what advice she gives to anyone who may be forced into isolation next.
Coronavirus: What You Need to Know
