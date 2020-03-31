Why Does God Allow Pandemics? Author Joel Rosenberg Says Scripture Has the Answer

JERUSALEM, Israel – As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, many people are turning to the Bible for answers.

Author and Chairman of The Joshua Fund, Joel Rosenberg has written a 12-page free fact-sheet to help Christians have a biblical understanding of pandemics and plagues.

“For the past few weeks, I’ve been studying these issues carefully, and consulting with senior pastors, theologians and seminary professors whose insights and expertise I trust,” Rosenberg explains.

“Now, my colleagues at The Joshua Fund and I have published a 12-page fact sheet. We hope that you will find it helpful as you study the Scriptures, teach Bible studies, prepare sermons, and discuss such matters with family and friends. Please feel free to quote and share the link and information with others.”

Rosenberg explains in the fact-sheet that God uses deadly plagues to judge sin, warn other nations and people that they, too, can face judgment, and to shake nations.

“Repeatedly in the Bible, God explains that in His mercy He will shake individuals and nations in a desire to get our attention and draw us to Him,” Rosenberg writes.

• In Amos 9:9, the Lord God says, “I will shake the house of Israel among all nations.” (New American Standard Bible, NASB)

• In Haggai 2:7, the Lord God says, “I will shake all the nations.” (NASB)

• In Hebrews 12:26, we read, “And His voice shook the earth then, but now He has promised, saying, “YET ONCE MORE I WILL SHAKE NOT ONLY THE EARTH, BUT ALSO THE HEAVEN.” (NASB)

The author also says Christians should expect to see pandemics in the “end times.”

“In the Gospels, the Lord Jesus Christ warns His disciples that ‘pestilences’ will be one of the signs of the ‘last days’ of human history, a time of shaking the world to wake up and realize that Christ’s return to judge and reign over the earth is increasingly imminent,” he writes.

Rosenberg says there are multiple times in the Bible where God uses devastating plagues “in his mercy” to draw the world’s attention back to him.

“What the Bible teaches is most important in such times is that we individually, personally and humbly seek God’s forgiveness and mercy, and get ourselves spiritually ready for the return of Jesus Christ by reading and obeying the Bible, which is the holy Word of God.”

To download the free fact-sheet click here.