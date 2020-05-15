Congress Members Demand Pompeo Protect Israel From ICC War Crimes Charges

JERUSALEM, Israel – United States leaders are urging Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to confront the International Criminal Court (ICC) over its alleged anti-Israel bias and to protect the Jewish nation from prosecution.

Lawmakers from the US House of Representatives and Senate sent separate letters to Pompeo on Wednesday charging the international court of infusing “politics into the judicial process.” The letter specifically condemns ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s position that Palestine is a state, giving the court jurisdiction to charge Israel with alleged war crimes committed during the 2014 war with Gaza.

“By accepting Palestinian territorial claims over the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, the Prosecutor is making a political judgment that biases any subsequent investigation or trial,” states the Senate letter. “Establishing the boundaries of any future Palestinian state is a political decision that must be determined through negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. Any ICC determination regarding its jurisdiction over the disputed territories or investigation of Israel would further hinder the path to peace.”

The House letter echoed the same sentiment and urged Pompeo to “marshal a diplomatic initiative” with countries who are members of the ICC to “cease its politically motivated investigations into the United States and Israel."

Most lawmakers in both the House and Senate signed the letter.

The letter comes after Bensouda in December finished a five-year preliminary analysis of the “situation in Palestine,” and concluded there was a “reasonable basis to believe that war crimes were committed” by Israel, Hamas, and other “Palestinian armed groups.”

She argued last year that the ICC has jurisdiction to investigate if war crimes have occurred.

Pompeo slammed Bensouda’s decision.

“We firmly oppose this and any other action that seeks to target Israel unfairly,” Pompeo said.

“We do not believe the Palestinians qualify as a sovereign state, and they therefore are not qualified to obtain full membership, or participate as a state in international organizations, entities, or conferences, including the ICC.”