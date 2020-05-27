Iran’s President Passes Law Banning All Use of Israeli Tech

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday issued an implementation order on a law that bans the use of any Israeli products in the country, including technology, Fars News Agency reported.

The law, which was passed unanimously by the country’s parliament last week, makes it illegal for citizens to use computer hardware, software, and other products created by Israel.

The legislation was passed to “to confront the hostile acts of the Zionist regime against peace and security” and said any cooperation with the Jewish state “is equal to enmity towards God and corruption on earth,” Fars reported.

The law also requires Iran to confront Israel in its ongoing conflict with Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Based on the first article of the bill, all Iranian bodies are required to use the country’s regional and international capacities to confront the Zionist regime’s measures,” an Iranian parliamentary spokesman, Seyed Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, said last week.

The law also underlines Iran’s stance that Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian people.

Paul Singer, co-author of the book “Start-Up Nation: The Story of Israel’s Economic Miracle,” told Israeli media that if the law is fully implemented it “would make North Korea look advanced and cosmopolitan.”

The law would prohibit computers, the internet, smartphones, and other technology that impacts trade and healthcare.

Although Iran has no diplomatic ties with Israel, Iranian cleric Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi said in March it would be permissible for Iranians to use a COVID-19 vaccine if Israel develops one and “there is no substitute.”

However, he reiterated that it is wrong for Iranians to buy and sell from Zionists and Israel.