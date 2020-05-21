Iran’s Supreme Leader Releases ‘Final Solution’ Poster, Vows to Destroy Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday published a poster invoking the term “final solution,” drawing accusations that the Iranian leader is calling for a genocide against Jews.

The poster was published to Khamenei’s website to celebrate Quds Day, the annual Iranian rally calling for the destruction of Israel. The poster shows people celebrating at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem with the Palestinian flag raised over Al-Aqsa Mosque. The image depicts Jerusalem being captured from Israeli authorities.

The text above the image says: “Palestine Will Be Free. The final solution: Resistance until referendum.”

An elaborate Qods Day graphic from Khamenei's office which features the phrase "The Final Solution." pic.twitter.com/1V2Px6Vp3Z — Henry Rome (@hrome2) May 19, 2020

The “Final Solution” was the Nazi’s plan to systematically murder millions of Jews during the Holocaust.

“Khamenei’s threats to carry out ‘The Final Solution’ against Israel bring to mind the Nazi ‘Final Solution’ plan to annihilate the Jewish People,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.

Netanyahu tweeted. “He should know that any regime that threatens the destruction of the State of Israel faces a similar danger.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States condemns Khamenei’s “disgusting and hateful anti-Semitic remarks.”

“They have no place on Twitter or on any other social media platform. We know Khamenei’s vile rhetoric does not represent the Iranian people’s tradition of tolerance,” he continued.

“The leader of the world’s top sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism denies the Holocaust, sends money and weapons to anti-Israel terrorists, and now has invoked the Nazi call for the Final Solution. I ask all nations: Is this someone who can be trusted with deadly weapons?” said Pompeo.

Commenting on the poster, Khamenei said Iran is not seeking the annihilation of the Jewish people – just Israel.

“Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews. It means abolishing the imposed regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like Netanyahu. This is ‘Eliminating Israel’ & it will happen,” he tweeted.

He went on to say that Iran will support and assist anyone who fights Israel.

Iranian leaders have frequently called for the destruction of the Jewish State and support terror groups like Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah based in Lebanon.

