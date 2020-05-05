Israel Creates Innovative COVID-19 Testing Unit

JERUSALEM, Israel - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has partnered with one of the country’s largest healthcare providers to create an innovative coronavirus testing unit that does not require the nurse or paramedic to wear protective clothing.

Leumit Health Services collaborated with the IDF Technology and Logistics Branch to build the unit.

Leumit claims the center allows coronavirus samples to be taken without any contact between the medical professional and the patient.

Testers do not have to wear protective equipment, which is expensive and in short supply.

The unit is built with positive air pressure inside the chamber to ensure there is no passage of air between the tester and patient.

"From now on, Leumit can offer its customers a range of possibilities for carrying out coronavirus tests, at the new units, at the sample-taking centers and via the mobile vehicles,” said Leumit Health Services Director Nissim Alon.

Leumit believes the testing unit will significantly expand testing. The company has deployed dozens of these testing units to clinics across Israel.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.