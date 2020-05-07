Israel’s Supreme Court: Netanyahu Legally Allowed to Form Government 

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is legally allowed to form a government while under indictment for corruption, paving the way for him to establish his power-sharing deal with political rival Benny Gantz.

Gantz, a former military chief, and Netanyahu announced their “emergency” government after three inconclusive elections, saying they would put aside their differences to lead the country through the coronavirus crisis. According to the deal, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months and then Gantz will serve in that position.

The court unanimously rejected a petition against Netanyahu arguing that it is illegal for Netanyahu to form a government while also being charged with fraud, breach of trust, and bribery in three separate cases. His trial is set to begin on May 24.

“We did not find any legal reason to prevent MK (Member of Knesset) Netanyahu from forming a government,” the court said.

“The legal conclusion we reached does not diminish the severity of the pending charges against MK Netanyahu for violations of moral integrity and the difficulty derived from the tenure of a prime minister accused of criminal activity,” it added.

The court’s ruling ended a more than year-long political deadlock and will keep Israel from having a fourth election this year.

However, the court said the Gantz-Netanyahu government is “highly unusual” and some of its terms raise “significant problems.” Regardless, the court said there is no reason to intervene “at this time,” hinting that a legal challenge could potentially be presented in the future.

The court said it was not intervening now because the men agreed to amend elements of the deal the court criticized.

Israel’s parliament is set to approve the coalition deal on Thursday. After it is approved, the new government will be sworn in on May 13.