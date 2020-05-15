Israeli Team Claims it Created COVID-19 Test With 1-Minute Results

JERUSALEM, Israel – A team of Israeli researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev claim they have developed a COVID-19 test that produces highly-accurate results in one minute.

The test works by collecting samples from a breath test, or throat and nose swabs, and placing the particles on a chip full of microsensors. The sensors detect if the virus is present and then backs up the results to a cloud-connected database that can be shared with authorities.

This data-sharing mechanism will help leaders better track the virus, a press release from the university claims.

The team conducted clinical trials in conjunction with Israel’s Defense Ministry on more than 120 Israelis. The test produced positive or negative results in one minute and had a better than 90% success rate compared to the standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests being widely used to diagnose COVID-19.

"Right from the beginning of the trials, we received statistically significant results in line with our simulations and PCR tests," said Prof. Gabby Sarusi, deputy head for research at the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering and a faculty member of the Electro-Optical Engineering Unit at BGU.

The ongoing trials will seek to determine if the test can accurately identify the specific state of COVID-19 infection.

"We are continuing clinical trials and will compare samples from COVID-19 patients with samples from patients with other diseases to see if we can identify the different stages of the COVID-19 infection," according to Sarusi.

The university says these test kits will only cost between $50 to $100 to produce.