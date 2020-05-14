Allow Ads
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

Israel's New Govt. to be Sworn in Thursday, Ending 18 Months of Political Chaos

05-14-2020
Emily Jones
CBN News, Jonathan Goff

JERUSALEM, Israel – For the first time in 18 months, Israel will officially have a stable government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed President Rivlin Wednesday evening that he has successfully formed a majority coalition in Israel’s 120-seat parliament.

"I have managed to form a government," Netanyahu wrote in a letter to Rivlin. "I intend to present the Knesset the next government as defined in clause 13 A(a) of Basic Law: The Government."

The Knesset will be asked to vote on the government and if it passes, parliament members will be sworn in late Thursday evening.

Thursday evening will mark the end of a year and a half of political deadlock in Israel. Netanyahu battled his rival Benny Gantz in three inconclusive elections, but neither was able to muster together a majority coalition on their own.

The political foes decided to join forces last month and form an “emergency” unity government to handle the coronavirus crisis and avoid a fourth election.

According to the new government, Netanyahu will continue to serve as prime minister for 18 months, while Benny Gantz serves as defense minister. Then, Gantz is scheduled to take over as prime minister on November 14, 2021.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories