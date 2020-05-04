Israel's Supreme Court to Decide if Netanyahu Can Form Government

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday began deliberations over whether the serious corruption charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu legally bar him from forming and leading a government.

The high court is scheduled to announce a decision this week that will determine Netanyahu's political future. A vote against him would trigger a fourth election and potentially prevent him from serving as prime minister.

Wearing face masks, the justices held a seven-hour hearing on Sunday to debate Netanyahu's fate.

Netanyahu recently reached a power-sharing agreement with political rival Benny Gantz that would end a more than year-long political deadlock and prevent a fourth election. According to the deal, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months and then Gantz would serve.

However, Netanyahu's opponents argue that the indicted prime minister – who is facing charges of bribery, breach of trust, and fraud – is not legally allowed to form a government or serve as premier.

Israeli law prohibits an indicted politician from serving as an ordinary cabinet member but allows a criminally charged prime minister to continue serving in his or her office unless they are convicted.

The problem arises because Netanyahu is not a regular prime minister. Technically, he is serving as caretaker of a transitional government while Israeli leaders find a way through a divisive political gridlock.

Netanyahu's opponents argue that because of his special status, Netanyahu is subject to the same laws other government ministers must abide by and therefore cannot form a government.

Eliad Shraga, head of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, one of the groups petitioning the supreme court, said it was "unconscionable that a man like [Notes:Netanyahu] will go in the morning to court to sit in the dock and in the evening will manage the Security Cabinet and send us and our children to battle."

Netanyahu's allies argue he was democratically elected and a court's decision against him would plunge Israel deeper into political chaos and would undermine voters.

"How can you say that this panel can replace the voters?" Michael Rabello, an attorney for Netanyahu's Likud Party asked the court.

Critics also maintain that the public's faith in their leaders is at risk if Netanyahu is allowed to serve.

Netanyahu is eager to solidify his power-sharing deal and continue serving as prime minister, where he better positioned to fight the criminal charges against him.

The justices do not have much time. They must rule by Thursday because that is the deadline for parliament to choose a new prime minister. If that deadline is missed, the country will be forced into a fourth election.

