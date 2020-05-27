Oklahoma Signs Anti-BDS Bill Into Law

JERUSALEM, Israel – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law a bill that condemns the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, making Oklahoma the 30th state to pass such legislation.

Stitt signed the measure into law on May 22.

The law declares that Israel is Oklahoma’s trading partner and prohibits the state government from entering into contracts with entities that boycott Israel. Contracts under $100,000 are exempt from the law.

“Companies that refuse to deal with United States trade partners such as Israel make discriminatory decisions on the basis of national origin that impair those companies’ commercial soundness,” the bill states, according to Jewish News Syndicate.

Those who want to enter into a contractual agreement with the state government that's more than $100,000 must sign a written statement saying they do not boycott Israel.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed the bill in March 75-20.

“I’m proud to stand up and say the Jewish people have a right to have a nation,” Republican Rep. John Exhols told The Oklahoman. “They have a right to exist.”

Democratic Rep. Collin Walke called the law an attack on the First Amendment.

“When you pass a law that deprives companies and individuals of their right to freedom of speech, you are failing to abide by that Constitution that you’re sworn to uphold,” he told The Oklahoman.

The Jewish Federations of North America applauded Stitt for signing the law, calling it a “#BDSFail” on Twitter.