Axios: Israeli Military Preparing for Possible US Attack on Iran

JERUSALEM, Israel – In recent weeks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been preparing for the possibility of a US attack against Iran, Axios reported Wednesday.

Citing anonymous senior Israeli officials, Axios reports that the IDF is taking preventative measures because they anticipate “a very sensitive period” ahead of Jan. 20, when a potential Biden administration could enter the White House. The preparations do not come from any intelligence or assessment that President Donald Trump will order a strike.

Should an American attack against Iran occur, the IDF wants to be ready for retaliation from Iran directly or through its proxies in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon, the officials said.

In the last two weeks, Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke twice with Christopher Miller, Trump’s acting defense secretary, the report said. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Iran was one of the main agenda items. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also discussed Iran with the Saudis on Sunday during the last leg of his tour of the region.

A State Department readout about the meeting said Pompeo and the crown prince talked about “the need for Gulf unity to counter Iran’s aggressive behavior in the region.”

Meanwhile, the US Central Command announced that the US rapidly deployed several B-52 heavy bombers to the region “to deter aggression and reassure US partners and allies.” The highly irregular move by the Trump administration was seen as a nod to Iran.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Trump discussed options for a possible attack on Iran’s nuclear program with his top officials – including Vice President Mike Pence, and Pompeo. Trump seemed to decide against a strike, after being warned that a bold attack against the Islamic Republic could spark a regional war, the Times reports.

Should there be any future attack, the IDF expects the US to notify them ahead of time, Axios reports.