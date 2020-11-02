Israeli Company Developing Drug Candidate for COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israeli Biopharmaceutical company, RedHill, is developing a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients with severe infection.

Opaganib is an anti-inflammatory and antiviral drug candidate designed to treat patients with life-threatening COVID-19 pneumonia. RedHill Biopharma in Tel Aviv is partnering with European and Canadian suppliers for large-scale manufacturing of the drug to potentially use in emergency situations.

“Opaganib demonstrated potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, completely inhibiting viral replication in an in vitro model of human lung bronchial tissue,” RedHill said in a press release.

The biopharmaceutical company “is in discussions with U.S. government agencies around potential funding to support the rapid advancement of Opaganib toward potential emergency use applications and manufacturing scale-up.”

The drug is currently progressing in global Phase 2/3 and US Phase 2 studies for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

“In light of the rapid progress of our Phase 2/3 COVID-19 development program with Opaganib, we are expanding manufacturing capabilities and capacity for Opaganib with trusted and high-quality partners, to meet likely demand ahead of potential global emergency use applications,” said Reza Fathi, PhD., RedHill’s Senior VP, R&D.

The drug is administrated orally that has been demonstrated the potential “to reduce inflammatory lung disorders, such as pneumonia, and mitigate pulmonary fibrotic damage. Opaganib demonstrated potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, completely inhibiting viral replication in an in vitro model of human lung bronchial tissue,” the press release said.

Opaganib was administered to severe COVID-19 patients in Israel under a compassionate use program.

“All patients in the Opaganib-treated group were discharged from hospital on room air without requiring intubation and mechanical ventilation, whereas 33% of the matched case-control group required intubation and mechanical ventilation,” the company said.

The drug was originally developed by the US-based Apogee Biotechnology Corp. and has also been shown to have anti-cancer properties.