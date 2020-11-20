Mike Evans: Why President Trump Is Worth Fighting For

COMMENTARY

I am an unapologetic Trump supporter. I served on the founding Trump evangelical faith advisory team with Dr. James Dobson, Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell, Paula White Cain, and 23 other key evangelical leaders. We are the force that mobilized the evangelical vote that gave Donald Trump the election in 2016.

What was my reason for supporting Donald J. Trump?

I believed he would make Israel great again. When he came to Jerusalem for its 50th anniversary, I put up 220 billboards.

In December 2017, in the Oval Office with our evangelical team and the vice president, along with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, I presented President Trump with the Friends of Zion Award. This award was commissioned by the ninth president of Israel, Shimon Peres, who was international chairman of The Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, which I founded. Previously, the award was given to many world leaders, including President George W. Bush.

When the U.S. Embassy was moved to Jerusalem, I hosted the gala for its dedication. The event included Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Steve Mnuchin, Ambassador David Friedman and several hundred others. We have since hosted the first anniversary of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Donald Trump has done more than any president in American history for Israel. I am certain of it. To honor him, I'm building a Donald Trump exhibition in the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem.

Why Did We Support Donald Trump?

We saw our faith and the church under attack. The soul of the nation was being poisoned. We had more than 60 million reasons—the number of U.S. abortions—to support Donald Trump.

America, the noble experiment, was under siege.

A tidal wave of evil was sweeping over our nation: a self-injuring, spirit-destroying and a conscious-searing godless battle that birthed a moral and spiritual war that's raging in the hearts and minds of Americans.

We felt as though the "yippies" of the 1960s were now the secular humanistic gray hairs attempting to put the final stake through the heart of America, which was founded on biblical principles. They took over the arts, the universities, the media, and the government. We could feel the hot breath of the four horsemen of the apocalypse as America was plunging headfirst into the abyss.

I am clueless on how any Bible-believing evangelical could surrender the nation to secular godless humanists, rather than bring the nation back to its biblical foundation simply because they don't like Donald Trump's personality. That's like saying "I didn't support King David. He was immoral."

Well God called King David a man after His own heart.

Mike Evans is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 107 published books. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, of which the late President Shimon Peres, Israel's ninth president, was the chair. He also serves as a founding member on the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative and has 73 million Facebook followers on the Jerusalem Prayer Team.