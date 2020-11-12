Netanyahu: Israel Days Away from Vaccine Deal with Pfizer

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel will sign a contract “in the coming days” with the Pfizer pharmaceutical company to bring the American coronavirus vaccine to the Jewish State, the Prime Minster’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said Israeli leaders met with Pfizer’s legal advisor “in order to remove the bureaucratic impediments and difficulties and sign the agreement.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla. After their conversation, Netanyahu said he is “convinced that we will complete the contract with Pfizer.”

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE are the first to develop a vaccine candidate capable of preventing COVID-19 in widespread trials. They announced on Monday that their vaccine candidate is 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. The firms reported no serious safety concerns and are seeking emergency approval in the United States later this month.

Israel’s Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem is also working to acquire Russia’s vaccine, Sputnik V, which reports to be 92% effective in protecting against the coronavirus.

The hospital has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia and the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology, who are collaborating on the vaccine, for 1.5 million doses of the vaccine candidate, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Hadassah head Prof. Zeev Rotstein told The Post he has submitted paperwork with Israel’s Health Ministry to register the Russian vaccine.

“We know that the chances of Israel enjoying vaccines from different countries are unclear,” Rotstein said. “Different governments could decide to vaccinate their people first and only then send vaccines to other countries. We came to the agency early so we could get on the list.”

Rotstein said Israel’s government has not taken formal steps towards purchasing Sputnik V, but “as usual, we are serving as a pilot to show the Health Ministry the right way and we are hoping that, over time, the government of Israel will realize that this vaccine is safe and efficient. Then, we will be ready to pass everything necessary over to the government so that people can get vaccinated through the health funds and not Hadassah.”

Israel is also developing its own vaccine and has just begun human trials.