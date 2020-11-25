Netanyahu, UAE Crown Prince Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Abraham Accords

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan were nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their roles in the historic Abraham Accords.

Lord David Trimble of Northern Ireland nominated the two leaders for their breakthrough peace accord, which opened the door for Bahrain and Sudan to also establish relations with Israel.

“Pursuant to the rules of the Nobel Prize Committee, since Lord Trimble is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, his decision to submit Prime Minister Netanyahu's candidacy will lead the committee to discuss the issue,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump brokered the UAE- Israel peace deal and was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in September for his role in the Abraham Accords.

The winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize is selected by a five-member committee appointed by the Norwegian parliament. The winner will not be announced until October of next year.

The Abraham Accords represented a monumental shift in the region, and the first time Israel has made a diplomatic breakthrough with its Arab neighbors in more than 20 years.