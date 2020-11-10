Netanyahu Vows to Bring Promising Pfizer Vaccine to Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is working to acquire the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine candidate after recent trials showed it to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Israel has already begun high-level talks with the American company to bring the product to the Jewish State, Israeli media reported.

"Today is a very important day in the global struggle against the coronavirus,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Monday. “Pfizer announced that a vaccine that is developing has an efficacy of 90%. In my estimation, several other companies are also advancing toward this goal. We are also advancing with our vaccine; it will take more time.”

Earlier this month, Israel began testing its coronavirus vaccine candidate in humans. The results for those trials are still pending.

Netanyahu vowed to make a coronavirus vaccine available to Israelis soon.

“Not long from today, it will not be years but months, there will be vaccines that will be available for the population of the world. My goal at the moment is to do one thing – bring vaccines to you, citizens of Israel, and we will do so,” he said. “This means that the end is in view. I said a few days ago that I see light at the end of the tunnel. I think that train is already exiting the tunnel.”

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE are the first to develop a vaccine candidate capable of preventing COVID-19 in widespread trials. The firms reported no serious safety concerns and are seeking emergency approval in the United States later this month.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity," Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman said in a statement. "We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen."

Pfizer will continue testing its product until it records 164 infections among all the volunteers, a number that the FDA has said enough to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine. Despite Pfizer’s promising results, a vaccine will not likely be ready before the end of the year.