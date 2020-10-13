Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial on Platform

JERUSALEM, Israel - Facebook announced on Monday it is banning all content that "denies or distorts the Holocaust."

The social media giant said it is focusing its efforts to combat the rise in online attacks against many groups - including Jews.

"Today's announcement marks another step in our effort to fight hate on our services. Our decision is supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people," Monika Bickert, Facebook's VP of Content Policy, said in a statement.

Facebook also recently banned from its platform "anti-Semitic stereotypes about the collective power of Jews that often depicts them running the world or its major institutions. "

Bickert said Facebook is working directly with groups like the World Jewish Congress and the American Jewish Committee to rid the platform of content disparaging Jews.

The company has also booted more than 250 white supremacist groups and is addressing militia groups and far-right QAnon conspiracy theorists.

"Enforcement of these policies cannot happen overnight. There is a range of content that can violate these policies, and it will take some time to train our reviewers and systems on enforcement," said Bickert.

Yad Vashem welcomed Facebook's decision.

"We encourage Facebook to do its utmost and implement these new policies, which we hope, in time, will help fight against all forms of antisemitism, hatred and bigotry, which plague us both on and off line," said Iris Rosenberg, Director of Yad Vashem Communications Division.