IDF Strikes Hamas in Gaza After Rocket Fire

﻿JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel struck underground Hamas infrastructure in the Gaza Strip Tuesday night after Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket toward southern Israel.

The rocket was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome and no injuries or damage was reported. The rocket attack came hours after the Israel Defense Forces said it discovered a tunnel dug from Gaza into Israel.

“This is a violation of Israeli sovereignty, an attempt to terrorize our civilians and an abuse of international humanitarian aid,” the military said in a statement.

BREAKING: We just exposed another terror tunnel crossing dozens of meters into Israel from Gaza. This is a violation of Israeli sovereignty, an attempt to terrorize our civilians & an abuse of international humanitarian aid. We hold Hamas accountable and stand prepared. pic.twitter.com/npQanJ9l6D — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 20, 2020

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the tunnel posed “no threat” to Israeli civilians and that there was no exit on the other side. He said troops would “neutralize” the tunnel in the coming days.

This is the first tunnel to be discovered by Israel this year. Since Israel’s war with Hamas in 2014, Israel has uncovered about 20 such tunnels.

Palestinian terrorists build the tunnels to carry out attacks against nearby Israeli communities. Conricus said it was unclear whether Hamas had built the tunnel or another terror group in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “will continue to take determined action in all sectors for the security of Israel and against any attempt to attack our sovereignty or our citizens.”