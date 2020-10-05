Jewish Sukkah Built in Dubai Following Peace Deal Between Israel, UAE

JERUSALEM, Israel – Just weeks after signing a historic normalization agreement with Israel the United Arab Emirates erected a public sukkah outside of the world’s tallest tower in Dubai.

The Jewish world is currently celebrating Sukkot, commonly known as the Feast of Tabernacles. During this time, Jews build tents called sukkahs outside their homes, to commemorate the temporary dwellings the Children of Israel lived in during their 40-year journey from Egypt to the promised land.

The public sukkah erected outside of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tower is the first of its kind and was set up in collaboration with local Jewish and Dubai authorities.

"The Jewish community here lives in safety and peace thanks to the authorities,” said Rabbi Levi Duchman, the rabbi of Dubai’s Jewish community, according to Ynet News. “In the sukkah, as well as in the synagogue, we will pray for authorities' success and for the health of Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.”

Dubai’s Jewish community says anyone is welcome to come to the sukkah.

Israel signed US-brokered deals with the UAE and Bahrain on September 15.

President Donald Trump has suggested that more Arab states will sign normalization deals with Israel soon.