﻿ Korean Christians Donate $1M to Help Jews Immigrate to Israel 

JERUSALEM, Israel – Christians in South Korea are working hard to help bring Jews in exile back to the Holy Land.

One New Man Family, a Christian non-profit in Korea, donated $1 million to The Jewish Agency for Israel this year to help hundreds of Jews make “Aliyah,” or immigrate, to Israel. The donations poured in despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Troubled times also bring opportunities to build bridges,” said One New Man family president, Pastor Eun Soo Seol.

"By our actions, we are expressing our love for the Jewish people and partnering with God in fulfillment of the biblical prophecy that promises the return of Jewish exiles to the Holy Land 'from the four corners of the earth,'” he continued.

The Jewish Agency for Israel thanked South Korean Christians for their support.

“Finding ways for Korean Christians to support Israel is an honor for me,” said Dvora Ganani-Elad, Goodwill Ambassador to the Christian World from The Jewish Agency for Israel.

“Korean Christians are beautiful people inside and out. Many of the 10 million Christians in South Korea see their support of Israel as more than just a moral choice but a Biblical mandate. We are so thankful for their generous support and friendship,” she continued.

Jewish immigration to Israel has continued despite COVID-19, and the Jewish Agency for Israel told CBN News earlier this year that they expect an Aliyah boom following the pandemic.

“We anticipate in the next five years there is a potential of 250,000 ‘Olim’ – that is people who want to come to Israel. And we need to work together with the government of Israel in order to build a special plan that will help them to make Aliyah,” said Shay Felber, Director of Aliyah and Absorption for the Jewish Agency.

The agency is calling on the Israeli government to allot more funds to support the Jews immigrating to Israel.