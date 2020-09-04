Bahrain Will Allow Israeli Planes Flying to UAE to Enter its Airspace

JERUSALEM, Israel – Bahrain announced late Thursday that it will now allow “all flights coming to and departing from the United Arab Emirates” to transverse its airspace.

The island kingdom’s statement came just days after Saudi Arabia made a similar announcement. Neither statements directly name the Jewish State but imply that Israeli commercial airliners can now fly where they were never allowed to before to reach the UAE.

Earlier this week, White House Adviser Jared Kushner flew with a US and Israeli delegation to the UAE in the first-ever commercial flight between the two countries. Saudi Arabia allowed the plane to enter its airspace, signaling that attitudes toward Israel are shifting in the Middle East.

The delegations held high-level meetings in Abu Dhabi to finalize the new US-brokered peace agreement between the UAE and Israel. The two countries agreed to collaborate in tech, economy, foreign policy, and other areas.

The UAE agreed to normalize ties with Israel in exchange for Israel halting its contentious plans to annex parts of the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria – which the Palestinians seek for their future states.

The deal may also allow the UAE to purchase advanced weaponry from the US, including the F-35 stealth fighter jet.

The Palestinians and Iran have fiercely rejected the UAE peace agreement and urged other Muslim countries not to normalize ties with Israel.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with the leaders of the Hamas and Palestinians Islamic Jihad terror groups in Ramallah Thursday night to discuss how to move forward in the wake of the Israeli-UAE peace deal.

Abbas’ meeting focused on reconciling the differences between the Palestinian factions. The Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank, and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, have a long history of the rivalry.