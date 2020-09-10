Huge Fire Breaks Out at Beirut Port a Month After Explosion

BEIRUT (AP) - A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.
A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.
The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion.
State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
9/10/2020 6:54:59 AM (GMT -4:00)
