Huge Fire Breaks Out at Beirut Port a Month After Explosion

BEIRUT (AP) - A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.



It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.



A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.



The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion.



State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

9/10/2020 6:54:59 AM (GMT -4:00)