Israel’s Health Minister: Country's Lockdown Will 'Unequivocally' be Extended

JERUSALEM, Israel – With just a week and a half left until the scheduled end of Israel’s second lockdown, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday the closure will “unequivocally” last longer than government officials initially said.

“There is no chance that the lockdown will be lifted– unequivocally. There is no scenario that in 10 days we will lift everything and say, ‘everything is over, everything is fine,” Edelstein told Israel’s KAN public broadcaster.

The second lockdown, which was implemented before the beginning of the Jewish holidays, is supposed to end on October 11. Edelstein said that unlike the first lockdown enforced earlier this year, Israel will slowly and gradually lift lockdown restrictions to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve seen the lessons from the first wave of illness, and this time the exit from the lockdown will be done gradually and responsibly,” Edelstein said.

Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes the lockdown could last for about a month.

Netanyahu said in a message to the public Monday night after Yom Kippur that he believes some 1,500 people will be in serious condition by October 1 and the government is working to ensure that the country’s hospitals do not get overwhelmed. As of Tuesday morning, there are 755 seriously ill patients and government leaders did not explain why they believe that number will double in less than 72 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, 1,507 people have died from the virus.

Israel’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center reported on Tuesday that Israel has surpassed the United States in the number of daily COVID-19 death per capita.

More than 233,000 people have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. An overwhelming majority have recovered and there are currently 65,025 active cases in Israel.

Netanyahu said in a statement Monday that the country’s Coronavirus Cabinet will reconvene on Wednesday to create an action plan and set goals for a gradual exit from the lockdown. Government ministers will also discuss pursuing a vaccine, enforcing rules like mask-wearing and social distancing, and reopening Israel’s education system.

Despite the lockdown, thousands of Israelis have continued their weekly protests against Netanyahu and his government, accusing him of corruption and mishandling the outbreak. Israel’s parliament on Tuesday is expected to pass legislation banning large demonstrations and limiting public prayers.

The law will prevent people from demonstrating more than about a half a mile away from their homes.

Demonstration organizers said they are planning to send long convoys of cars to Jerusalem on Tuesday in protest of the law. On Saturday, a long caravan of cars honked and waved the Israeli flag while it made its way to Jerusalem to protest Netanyahu and his government’s decisions.