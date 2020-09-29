UAE Soccer Club Signs First Israeli Player

JERUSALEM, Israel – Less than two weeks after penning a historic normalization deal with Israel, the United Arab Emirates welcomed another first by signing an Israeli soccer player to Dubai’s Al-Nasr professional soccer club.

Midfielder Dia Saba became the first Israeli to join a Gulf club. He signed a two-year contract with Al-Nasrafter previously playing for the Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F.

“Al-Nasr has completed the procedures with Dia Saba ... in a contract that extends for two seasons after he successfully passed medical examinations this morning,” the UAE Pro League club said in a statement.

Al-Nasr tweeted a video of Saba on the field at Al Maktoum Stadium on Sunday.

أهلاً بك ضياء محمد سبع في القلعة الزرقاء

Welcome Diaa Mohamed Saba to the blue castle #نادي_النصر#Alnasr_club pic.twitter.com/3mvqcdMcXv — AL-NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) September 27, 2020

Saba, who is of Palestinian origin, was born in Israel to a Muslim family.

He has played for several Israeli soccer clubs, including Maccabi Tel Aviv, Maccabi Petah Tikvah, Maccabi Netanya, and Hapoel Be’er Sheva.