Dozens Injured in Jerusalem Clashes as Jewish Extremists Chant ‘Death to Arabs’

JERUSALEM, Israel - Dozens of people were injured outside Jerusalem’s Old City Thursday night during violent clashes between Jewish extremists, Palestinians living in Jerusalem, and Israeli police amid rising racial tensions.

Hundreds of activists from the far-right Jewish supremacist group called Lehava, which opposes Jewish relationships with non-Jews, marched toward Damascus Gate chanting “Death to Arabs” and “Arabs get out.” A crowd of Palestinian counter-protesters confronted the extremist group as police tried to keep both sides apart.

"מוות לערבים". 100 מטר משער שכם. גופשטיין: " המשטרה מחכה לנצעק מוות לערבים כדי לעצור אותנו. לא ניתן להם. אבל מי שהרביץ לנו יקבל". pic.twitter.com/XBOr2gj7S9 — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) April 22, 2021

Israeli police deployed barricades and increased the number of officers in the city before the Jewish extremist march, but dozens of Lehava activists were still able to reach the Palestinian crowd, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported. That confrontation turned violent when both sides began throwing rocks and bottles at each other.

Police also clashed with Palestinians who threw objects at officers. Law enforcement used stun grenades, tear gas, and water cannons to break up the rioting.

Arab protesters set a dumpster and a bus stop on fire while the Israeli extremists set a trash can ablaze and threw stones.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said at least 100 Palestinians were injured and 21 were hospitalized. At least four Palestinians were arrested.

A wounded Palestinian demonstrator receives treatment after he was hit during clashes with Israeli police at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, April 22, 2021.

After being blocked from reaching the Old City, police said dozens of Lehava activists went to Jerusalem’s famed Machne Yehuda market and attacked several Arab workers. Police were forced to swoop in and rescue the Arabs from their attackers.

Video online also shows Israelis attacking an Arab home in Jerusalem. Arab Children can be heard yelling “no” as Jewish extremists throw rocks at their homes.

יהודים תוקפים בית בעיר העתיקה. אם תדליקו את הרמקולים תשמעו את הבכי של הילדים. pic.twitter.com/lgR5HaXe1s — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) April 22, 2021

Video also shows a Jewish motorist being attacked by several people. Police say he was thrown from his car and beaten before his attackers set his car on fire. He fled to safety and police are looking for suspects.

ערבים בועטים ביהודי שרוע כל הקרקע בשער שכם pic.twitter.com/zmAaAnUXdm — גלעד כהן | Gilad Cohen (@GiladCohenJR) April 22, 2021

Tensions typically rise during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem, but tensions are unusually high this year. Palestinians and Israeli police have had nightly clashes when authorities set up barricades at Damascus Gate, a traditional outdoor gathering spot after evening prayers.

Racial tensions are high in the city and Jerusalem has seen all-out street brawls between Jews and Arabs in downtown Jerusalem this week. Lehava activists said their march was to show “national honor” in response to several Tik Tok videos showing Arabs attacking religious Jews at random. In addition to violence against Jews, Arabs have also been the victims of attacks, with “death to Arabs” being heard during the assaults.

