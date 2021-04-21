Friends of Zion Museum Opens 5-Star Jerusalem Guesthouse for Holocaust Survivors

JERUSALEM, Israel - The Friends of Zion Museum (FOZ), which celebrates Christian Zionists and their contribution to the Jewish people and to Israel, is taking on a new venture.

The museum announced on Monday it has launched a guesthouse for Holocaust survivors to stay free of charge. The guesthouse is located on the Museum’s campus grounds in Jerusalem and boasts 5-star amenities, a clubhouse, kitchen and dining hall, laundry rooms, and warehouses. The $3million project can accommodate up to 14 guests.

The museum is partnering with the Yad Ezer La-Haver nonprofit to bring the guesthouse to life. The first guests checked in this week. They were in Jerusalem to participate in a program that celebrates their Bar and Bat-Mitzvahs, special coming-of-age ceremonies they missed because of the genocide.

The museum hopes to welcome hundreds of other Holocaust survivors who plan to participate in their Bar and Bat-Mitzvah ceremonies this year.

"I am proud and thrilled to inaugurate this guest house today, which will serve as a home for Holocaust survivors when they come to visit Jerusalem,” FOZ Founder Mike Evans said at the guesthouse’s opening ceremony. “This home will always be open to them, and we are deeply honored to be their hosts. The Holocaust survivors are close to our hearts and we are working hard to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive through the museum contents, through our events and through our ongoing collaboration with the Yad Ezer La-Haver non-profit.”

Last year, FOZ opened an international media center aimed at combatting anti-Semitism. The museum is also building an online research institute dedicated to promoting Zionism and fightIng anti-Semitism.