Join CBN’s Chris Mitchell for Exclusive Webinar About Archaeological Discoveries in Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – Biblical archaeology is all around you when you walk through Israel. Now, you get an opportunity to see it up close right from your home. This Saturday, April 24, CBN News presents you with a special webinar exploring the City of David.
Join Chris Mitchell, host of the weekly CBN News show, Jerusalem Dateline, along with Ze'ev Orenstein, Director of International Affairs at the City of David, for an exclusive discussion about the original Jerusalem and the discoveries that are proving the Biblical stories and events.
You’ll be amazed by these archaeological findings from the City of David, the place where Jerusalem began, and how they affirm Jerusalem’s Biblical heritage.
