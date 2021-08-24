Arson Attacks, Border Unrest Escalate Tensions Between Israel and Gaza

JERUSALEM, Israel – Tensions between Israel and Gaza escalated on Monday amid growing concerns among Israeli security officials that the Jewish State is on a collision course with Hamas.

Israel’s air force struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip late Monday in response to incendiary balloons that were launched into southern Israel earlier that day. The arson attacks sparked at least three fires across the border, Israel’s national fire service said.

No one claimed responsibility for the incendiary balloons, but Hamas said in a statement that “we will continue our popular activities without hesitation or retreat.”

Those activities include organizing violent protests along the Israeli border. On Saturday, Hamas urged hundreds of supporters to riot on the border, during which a Palestinian demonstrator shot an Israeli soldier at point-blank range. The soldier is still in critical condition.

Israel responded to the riots with live fire, wounding at least 41 Palestinians. Israel’s military also struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after the riots.

The recent unrest at the border signals Hamas’ frustration with slow-moving cease-fire negotiations with Israel following the 11-day war in May. Hamas wants Israel to allow additional funds from the Gulf country Qatar into the Gaza Strip, but Jerusalem has refused, citing concerns that the aid will go to Hamas and not Palestinian families affected by the May war. Israel also has prevented the import of construction materials into the Gaza Strip while demanding that Hamas first return the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed during the 2014 war, and two civilians believed to be alive.

There seemed to be a breakthrough in negotiations last week when Israel announced it reached a deal with Qatar to resume aid payments to Gazan families while ensuring they don’t go to Hamas.

However, Palestinians in Gaza vowed on Monday to continue the demonstrations, including one on Wednesday.

An anonymous Israeli security official told Israel’s Channel 12 TV that Hamas is seeking to ramp up the pressure on Israel through the border protests and incendiary balloon attacks. Hamas knows Israel will respond with force to keep Gazans from breaching the border, likely resulting in more Palestinian injuries and casualties. Hamas will then retaliate against Israel, further escalating the situation.

The security official suspects that another war between Israel and Gaza may be inevitable. Hamas “may be mistaken” in thinking that it can still avoid an all-out war with Israel, the official said.

Egypt, which is mediating the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, closed its main border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Monday amid increased tensions with Hamas leaders.

One Egyptian official told AP the move was meant to pressure Hamas because of the “differences” between Cairo and the terror group over lack of progress in both the ceasefire talks with Israel, and also efforts to reconcile Palestinian factions. It was the first time the Rafah crossing was shuttered during a workday since early this year and it is not immediately clear how long the closure will last.