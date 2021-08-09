Could Israel and Iran Ever Become Friends? Some Say Yes

The Islamic Republic of Iran calls Israel the “Little Satan” and regularly advocates for the destruction of the Jewish State! Could that ever change?

Len Khodorkovsky, former senior State Department advisor to the US Envoy for Iran, says, yes. Friendly relations between the Jewish people and the ancient Persian people go back thousands of years to the time of Cyrus the Great in the Bible. He was the Persian King who helped the Jewish people rebuild the Second Temple.

“There's a long history of friendship -- in the last 40 years of the Islamic Republic, is just [an] historic anomaly,” Khodorkovsky told CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell during a recent interview in Jerusalem.

“So, we foresee a time when we can recapture that friendship and allow [the] people of Iran and people of Israel and the United States to create a peace that will reinvent the way the Middle East works,” he said.

Khodorkovsky told CBN News what the West can do to help. Click the video above to watch the interview.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***