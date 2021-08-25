Israel Beefs Up Forces on Gaza Border Ahead of Planned Hamas Rally

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s military beefed up forces along the Gaza border and conducted exercises ahead of a major Hamas demonstration planned for Wednesday that threatens to bring further bloodshed to an already tense border.

“In recent days, troops have been preparing massively, as specific plans were being approved, drills were performed at different points and reviews were held in the field. IDF troops will act aggressively against attempts at terror along the border,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The deployment came after Gaza terrorists said they would hold a major rally on the border Wednesday. According to Hamas-aligned media, organizers have named the event, “the Sword of Jerusalem shall not be sheathed,” a reference to Hamas’s name for the May war between Gaza and Israel.

“We call our compatriots in Gaza to actively participate in mass peaceful activities titled ‘the Sword of Jerusalem shall not be sheathed’ that reject the blockade and Judaiziation,” Palestinian factions said in a statement carried by Hamas-linked media.

This week, Israel and Gaza have engaged in their heaviest round of fighting since the 11-day war in May and there are no signs of it stopping soon.

On Saturday, Hamas-backed protesters rioted on the Gaza border and one of them shot an Israeli soldier at point-blank range. The soldier is in critical condition. Israel responded by open firing on the protesters, wounding dozens of Palestinians.

Gaza terrorists have also launched waves of incendiary balloons into Israel, sparking small fires in the country’s south. Early on Tuesday, the Israeli military retaliated against the arson attacks by carrying out airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza. However, this did not deter the terror group, and by Tuesday afternoon, Gazans launched another round of balloons.

“Our message is clear and explicit. This siege must be broken,” one of the militants, who identified himself as Abu Omar, told The Associated Press. “We will not be intimidated by any threats.”

The violence has complicated the cease-fire efforts by Egypt, which closed its border with Gaza on Monday amid increased tensions with Hamas leaders.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007. The blockade restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza and has dealt a severe blow to the local economy. Israel has tightened the blockade since the May war, conditioning the delivery of critical reconstruction materials on Hamas’ release of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed during the 2014 war, and two civilians believed to be alive.

Last week, Israel reached an agreement with the Gulf country Qatar to resume monthly aid payments to Gaza's impoverished families. The payments are expected to start again in the coming weeks.