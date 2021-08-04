Sirens Ring in Israel After 3 Rockets Fired from Lebanon

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that three rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon just after 12 p.m.

The rockets set off sirens in Kfar Giladi, Kiryat Shmona, and Tel Hai, near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. Two of the rockets landed in Israel and one fell inside Lebanon.

The rocket sirens sent Israelis near the border running to their bomb shelters. The Kiryat Shmona municipality ordered residents to stay in the bomb shelters until told otherwise.

There were no reports of casualties.

“In response, our artillery forces fired into Lebanon,” the IDF said.

RAW FOOTAGE: 3 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 2 rockets landed in Israel, and 1 fell inside Lebanon. In response, our artillery forces fired into Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Sf3754RqRU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 4, 2021

Israel told Lebanon through UN peacekeepers that it will intensify its response if calm is not restored to the border, according to Israel’s Channel 12 news.

Hebrew media reported that Israel believes local Palestinian groups fired the rockets.

Several rockets were fired at Israel last month and during the 11-day war with Gaza in May. The military determined that the rockets were fired by a Palestinian group in Lebanon and were not from Hezbollah.