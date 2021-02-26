Bahraini Sheikh Delivers Keynote Address at First-Ever Purim Celebration of Jews from Six Gulf States

For the first time ever, Jewish communities in the Gulf States celebrated a virtual Purim together - a Purim like no other.
Hosted by the brand-new Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), the ZOOM meeting took place in Dubai and Bahrain.
It included an introduction in Arabic from Bahraini-Jewish businessman, Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo, AGJC president and a keynote address from the H.E. Dr. Sh. Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Co-existence in Bahrain.
***Be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***
Lebanese-born, American Rabbi Elie Abadie, who heads the AGJC read the Book of Esther in Hebrew from a scroll with his wife and eldest son sitting at his side. (Normally, the Esther scroll reading would be in synagogue with costumed congregants participating.)
The evening meeting also included a presentation from Muslim, Emirati calligraphy artist Tawfik Zakaria, who created a piece live that said Happy Purim Holiday in Hebrew.
Why does Judaism matter and how is it connected to Christianity? Learn more here.
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.