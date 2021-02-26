Bahraini Sheikh Delivers Keynote Address at First-Ever Purim Celebration of Jews from Six Gulf States

For the first time ever, Jewish communities in the Gulf States celebrated a virtual Purim together - a Purim like no other.

Hosted by the brand-new Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), the ZOOM meeting took place in Dubai and Bahrain.

It included an introduction in Arabic from Bahraini-Jewish businessman, Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo, AGJC president and a keynote address from the H.E. Dr. Sh. Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Co-existence in Bahrain.

Lebanese-born, American Rabbi Elie Abadie, who heads the AGJC read the Book of Esther in Hebrew from a scroll with his wife and eldest son sitting at his side. (Normally, the Esther scroll reading would be in synagogue with costumed congregants participating.)

The evening meeting also included a presentation from Muslim, Emirati calligraphy artist Tawfik Zakaria, who created a piece live that said Happy Purim Holiday in Hebrew.