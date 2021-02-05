IDF: Early Morning Terror Attack Thwarted

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israeli military said Friday that a Palestinian man was shot and killed in the early morning hours while he attempted to break into a settler home in the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria.

The military said the man arrived by vehicle to the Sde Efraim farm around 3:45 in the morning. The man reportedly got into a confrontation with one of the farm’s security guards, who shot and killed the unarmed intruder.

The military is considering the incident a terror attack and said the man yelled “Allahu Akbar” while attempting to break into the home.

The IDF is conducting searches in the area.

An annual intelligence report released Thursday stated that Palestinian terror attacks reached a low point during the pandemic.

The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center said the outbreak limited operational activities of terror groups in both Gaza and the West Bank, including a significant decrease in rocket attacks from Hamas.

The report also attributes the drop in attacks to the recent wave of Israeli-Arab normalization deals, which was a “major blow to the Palestinian Authority” and confirmed that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “no longer at the top of the Arab agenda.”

The center said the election of US President Joe Biden and the promise of renewed aid to Palestinians has also contributed to the decrease in attacks and shifted the PA towards a “more optimistic outlook.”

