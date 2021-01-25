Israel Opens First Embassy in Abu Dhabi

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel on Sunday officially opened its temporary embassy in Abu Dhabi, a result of the groundbreaking peace agreement signed last year between The Jewish State and the Emirates.

“The Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates will promote the full range of relations between the two countries in all areas, and expand ties with the Emirati government, economic bodies and the private sector, academic institutions, the media, and more,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ambassador Eitan Na’eh, Israel’s former ambassador to Turkey, will lead the mission to Abu Dhabi until a permanent embassy and ambassador are found. Israel also intends to open a liaison office in Dubai as well.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi applauded the warm ties between his country and the UAE.

“I wish Eitan Na’eh and the embassy staff success in their first steps, which they are taking in the name of the State of Israel in Abu Dhabi,” said Ashkenazi. “The Foreign Ministry continues to lead the implementation of the peace and normalization agreements in the Gulf and to advance Israel’s international status. The opening of the mission will enable the expansion of bilateral ties between Israel and the UAE, and the full and quick implementation of the potential inherent in our relations.”

The UAE Cabinet on Sunday also approved the decision to open an Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv.

“This is an important decision that will facilitate the promotion of the warm ties between our countries and peoples. We look forward to receiving representatives of the UAE soon,” Ashkenazi said.

Last year, Israel signed the historic normalization agreements with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

The Foreign Ministry said it is working to open an embassy in Morocco’s capital, and the Israeli embassy in Bahrain has already been operating for weeks.