Israel Reportedly Bombs Iranian-Backed Targets in Syria, Killing 23

Israel is reportedly responsible for a series of heavy airstrikes against Iranian-backed forces in eastern Syria on Wednesday, leaving dozens of fighters dead or wounded.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said Israeli warplanes targeted the arms depots of Iranian-backed fighters.

A senior US intelligence official confirmed the attack with The Associated Press and said Israel acted based on intelligence provided by the United States. The official said Israel targeted several warehouses that were being used to store and move Iranian weapons throughout the region.

The anonymous official also said the warehouses contained components Iran uses for its nuclear program.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that the strikes hit targets near the towns along the Iraq border, including Boukamal, Deir el Zour, and Mayadeen. At least 23 people were killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Seven were Syrians and the rest were Iranian-backed fighters. At least 28 others were wounded.

Israeli officials rarely comment on reports about its activity against Iranian-backed positions in the region. However, the IDF has launched hundreds of attacks against Iranian-linked targets in Syria for years.

Wednesday’s attack was the fourth reported Israeli assault against Iranian targets in Syria in the last two weeks, a significant increase in the frequency of attacks.