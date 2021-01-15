Jerusalem Gives Preliminary Approval to Build New US Embassy

JERUSALEM, Israel – Jerusalem municipal authorities on Wednesday gave preliminary approval for the construction of a new US embassy.

Jerusalem’s Deputy Mayor, Fleur Hassan, said on Twitter the new building will be located on Jerusalem’s Hebron Road – not far from the current site of the temporary US embassy. She also said the temporary embassy in Jerusalem will be expanded.

Hassan explained another committee must vote to approve the plans and she expects that to happen in the next few weeks.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion celebrated the move on Twitter saying it was good news for all who love Jerusalem. “I believe that more and more embassies will soon be built in our city, the capital of Israel,” he said.

President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and opened an embassy there in 2018. The move was largely celebrated by Israelis, but sparked ire among Palestinians.

Incoming president Joe Biden has said he will not move the US embassy back to Tel Aviv.