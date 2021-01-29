Pfizer Vaccine Found to be 92% Effective Against Virus in Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s Health Ministry reported Thursday that the Pfizer vaccine has proven itself to be 92% effective against preventing the coronavirus in the Jewish State.

The report, released by the Maccabi Healthcare Services, is the world’s first controlled study on how the vaccine works outside of clinical trials.

Maccabi found in their control group that unvaccinated Israelis were 11 times more likely than vaccinated Israelis to contract the virus.

Out of 163,000 Israelis who received both doses of the vaccine, only 0.04%, or 31 people, contracted the virus. Sixteen of those who did contract the virus sought medical attention.

Ekka Zohar, an analyst for the Maccabi Healthcare Services, told The Times of Israel that none of the people who caught the virus despite being inoculated were hospitalized.

“None have been hospitalized and they have very very light symptoms,” she stated. “We are talking about headache and a mild feeling of sickness, and they are almost completely without fever. It’s really a very light illness.”

Pfizer recorded 95% efficacy in its clinical trials. The report released by Israel’s healthcare system confirms the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Israel is leading the world in vaccinating its population against the coronavirus. Some 200,000 Israelis are being vaccinated every day.

Since December, 2.9 million Israelis received the first dose of the vaccine. More than 1.6 million have already received both doses.

