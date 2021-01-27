US Renews Relations with Palestinians, Vows ‘Steadfast Support’ for Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – The United States announced on Tuesday that it is restoring relations with the Palestinians after talks completely broke down under the Trump administration.

Acting US Ambassador Richard Mills restated the US administration’s commitment to a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Mills said this approach is the “best way to ensure Israel’s future as a democratic and Jewish state while upholding the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for a state of their own and to live with dignity and security.”

The administration also announced it would renew aid to Palestinian refugees, a stark reversal of Trump-era policy.

“President Biden has been clear that he intends to restore U.S. assistance programs that support economic development programs and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and to take steps to reopen diplomatic relations that were closed by the last U.S. administration,” Mills said.

Mills said the Biden administration would give a more even-handed approach to the conflict.

“Under the new administration, the policy of the United States will be to support a mutually agreed two-state solution, one in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state,” he said.

The Trump administration gave unprecedented support to Israel by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the US embassy to the holy city, and legitimizing Israeli settlement communities on land Palestinians envision as part of a future Palestinian state. Trump also slashed financial aid to the Palestinians.

Mills explained that the way forward is to regain confidence on both sides of the conflict, and that starts with opening channels of communication between the US and the Palestinians.

“In order to advance these objectives, the Biden administration will restore credible U.S. engagement with Palestinians as well as Israelis,” he said.

The ambassador also stressed that President Biden is committed to supporting the Jewish State.

“The U.S. will maintain its steadfast support for Israel” – opposing one-sided resolutions and other actions in international bodies that unfairly single out Israel and promoting Israel’s standing and participation at the U.N. and other international organizations,” he said.

