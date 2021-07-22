IDF Catches Two Suspects Who Infiltrated Israel from Lebanon

JERUSALEM, Israel - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) apprehended two suspects who infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon early Thursday morning.

“Following an extensive chase, IDF troops apprehended the two suspects who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory overnight,” the military said in a statement.

“The suspects were apprehended adjacent to the border fence. Following initial questioning at the scene, the two appear to be job seekers,” the statement continued.

The infiltration comes amid rising tensions on the Lebanese border. On Tuesday, Israel responded to a rare rocket attack from Lebanon by firing artillery shells into the country.

The rocket attack closely followed Israeli air strikes against Iranian-backed militia groups operating in Aleppo, Syria.

