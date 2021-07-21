Israeli Ambassador Urges 35 US States to Take Action Against Ben & Jerry's Over Boycott

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israeli leaders are on the offensive after Ben & Jerry's announced it will no longer sell its ice cream on Israeli settlement communities in the West Bank - biblical Judea and Samaria - and eastern Jerusalem.
Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, sent a letter to 35 US state governors that have enacted legislation against the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement urging them to take action against Ben & Jerry's.
"I ask that you consider speaking out against the company's decision, and taking any other relevant steps, including in relation to your state laws and commercial dealings between Ben & Jerry's and your state," the letter reads.
In coordination w/ @yairlapid, I sent a letter to 35 Governors of US states that have legislation against the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement targeting Israel. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tGW720oRZL
— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) July 20, 2021
Erdan said he viewed Ben & Jerry's decision to no longer sell its products in the "Occupied Palestinian Territories" by the end of 2022 as the "de-facto adoption of antisemitic practices and advancement of the de-legitimization of the Jewish state and the de-legitimization of the Jewish people."
He also claimed that the ice cream company's decision would "significantly harm Palestinians" who work and shop at Israeli supermarkets in the West Bank.
In a phone call with the CEO of Ben & Jerry's parent company Unilever, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed to have a "vigorous" response to the company's settlement boycott.
Bennett stressed that the decision has “serious legal and other implications,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement Tuesday.
Ben & Jerry's also raised concerns in the US.
US State Department Spokesman Ned Price reiterated the Biden administration's opposition to the BDS movement against Israel.
“I don’t have a reaction to offer regarding the actions of a private company. More broadly what I would say is that we firmly reject the BDS movement, which unfairly singles out Israel,” Price said during the daily briefing.
“While the Biden-Harris administration will fully and always respect the First Amendment rights of our citizens, of the American people, the United States will be a strong partner in fighting efforts around the world that potentially seek to delegitimize Israel," he added.
***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, blasted Ben & Jerry's boycott.
“BDS is a movement that will undermine peace in the Mideast. It’s as simple as that," he said during a morning news briefing. "You cannot have peace if you undermine the economic reality and create divisions. I just believe that’s absolutely the wrong approach and Ben and Jerry shouldn’t be doing that.”
Several US kosher stores, including the Jewish-owned supermarket chain Morton Williams, said they would discontinue or limit the sale of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.