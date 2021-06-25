Israeli Officials Visit New York on Solidarity Mission with Jewish Community Against Rising Anti-Semitism

In troubled times, it’s often American Jews and Christians that travel to Israel on solidarity missions to stand with the Jewish state. But this week, Jerusalem’s Deputy Mayor, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, was on a solidarity mission to New York to stand with the Jewish communities there in the face of rising anti-Semitism.

“We're literally meeting from morning to evening with different rabbis from different communities and federations with different organizations dealing with anti-Semitism and we're very happy to be here in order to show our solidarity to a community with these issues,” Hassan-Nahoum told CBN News in an interview from New York.

Together with Haim Bibas, Mayor of Modiin-Maccabim-Reut, Israeli Knesset Member Michael Biton, and officials from the Gesher organization, Hassan-Nahoum visited places like Riverdale, a neighborhood in the Bronx.

In April, a number of synagogues and a Jewish community center were vandalized in Riverdale.

“Some synagogues immediately replaced the glass broken in order not to give the situation or a feeling of panic to the communities. Others have left it there as a symbol,” she said.

Hassan-Nahoum said this is a time for Israel and the Jewish communities in the Diaspora (outside of Israel) to enter into a different relationship.

“The Diaspora communities built Israel. Let's be honest. Now, we're in a different place after, you know, 73 years of Israel, where we've become a strong country,” she said.

Now, the Jewish communities can help Israel when she needs it and Israel can also help them.

“That's our message here. We're here for whatever you need Israel as a country of unprecedented innovation. If you need help for your current challenges, we have definitely an innovation and solutions to help you,” she said.