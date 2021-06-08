Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Unites Christians, Jews to Pray for Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – From war to political crisis to deadly internal unrest, Israel has already faced many challenges this year. That’s why Jews and Christians gathered this week to pray for the peace of Jerusalem during this year’s annual Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast.

The event’s founder, Albert Vekslser, told CBN News the breakfast is all about obeying the biblical command to pray for the peace of Jerusalem

“Prayer works and prayer has been bringing miracles,” Veksler said. “Of course, we need to repent of our wicked ways and our sins and [God] said he would heal the land. And I think this healing is needed not only here in Israel, it’s needed everywhere all over the world.”

The three-day event was held just weeks after an 11-day war with Hamas and an unprecedented surge of worldwide anti-Semitism, Knesset-member Matan Kahana called on Christians around the world to join in.

Israel’s President-Elect Isaac Herzog, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, members of Congress, governors and other leaders around the world addressed the delegates. Juan Orlando Hernández, the president of Honduras, also used the event to announce that his country will open an embassy “in the eternal capital of Israel, the city of Jerusalem.”

Last year, the pandemic forced the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast online, where they say it reached a million and a half people.

“That’s a million and a half people who knew better last year and this year how to pray," said Joel Rosenberg, Editor in Chief of All Israel News. "I think the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast helps mobilize and ignites or fan even further into flame a wonderful prayer movement, not just in Israel but all over the world.”

Veklser told CBN News that during last year’s Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, groups of Christians in Sweden and Singapore held their own local Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast events where they served food and joined the livestream from Jerusalem.

“We would encourage people to take these two days, June 9 and 10, [to pray] especially for the peace of Jerusalem,” said Veksler.

