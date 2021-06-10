Jewish Dems Consider Condemning Ilhan Omar for Likening US, Israel to Hamas, Taliban

JERUSALEM, Israel – Jewish Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives are considering issuing a formal statement condemning Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for apparently likening Israel and the United States to Hamas and the Taliban, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) reported.

The 25 lawmakers raised concerns about Omar during a meeting on Wednesday to discuss anti-Semitism. It was the second meeting of Jewish Democrats in recent weeks to address a spike in anti-Semitic incidents in the US over Israel’s war with Gaza last month.

The lawmakers focused on one of Omar’s recent tweets, in which she wrote: “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

JTA reported that there “appeared to be unanimous frustration” with Omar’s statement and her Jewish colleagues are weighing how to respond. However, no one in the meeting said they believed the tweet was anti-Semitic.

Some called for the Jewish Democratic Caucus to release a statement condemning Omar by name. Supporters of this idea include Brad Schneider of Illinois, Brad Sherman of California and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida.

Jamie Raskin of Maryland appeared to be hesitant but did not rule out releasing a statement, JTA reported.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Republicans have criticized Democrats for not singling out Omar in the past. Omar is a harsh critic of Israel and has been accused of repeatedly making anti-Semitic statements.

In 2012, the Somali-born congresswoman tweeted, "Israel has hypnotized the world. May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel."

In 2019, she appeared on a news program and accused Israel of not being a real democracy because it is a Jewish State. She also wrote that US support for Israel was "all about the Benjamins baby" and implied that Jewish organizations like AIPAC have bribed American lawmakers.