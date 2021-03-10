Iran Denies Attacking Israeli-Owned Cargo Ship

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iran has denied Israel’s allegations that it is responsible for the explosion on an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman last month.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said in a letter to the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Israel is “playing the victim to distract attention away from all its destabilizing acts and malign practices across the region.”

Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said the incident, which wounded no one, “has all the characteristics of a complicated false flag operation by actors in order to pursue their malign policies.”

He was responding to a letter from Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan accusing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard of attaching an explosive device to the ship on Feb. 25. The ship was traveling from Saudi Arabia to Singapore.

The explosion forced the ship to dock in Dubai for repairs.

Erdan wrote in his letter that Iran’s previous attacks on civilian ships and the most recent explosion “prove yet again that Iran will use any means to destabilize the region.”

The explosion came as Iran has repeatedly violated the nuclear accord it signed with world powers in 2015. The Biden administration seeks to revive the deal after former President Donald Trump pulled out of it in 2018.