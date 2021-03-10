Iran Denies Attacking Israeli-Owned Cargo Ship

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iran has denied Israel’s allegations that it is responsible for the explosion on an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman last month.
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said in a letter to the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Israel is “playing the victim to distract attention away from all its destabilizing acts and malign practices across the region.”
Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said the incident, which wounded no one, “has all the characteristics of a complicated false flag operation by actors in order to pursue their malign policies.”
***Start Your Day with CBN News QuickStart!!! Go here to sign up for QuickStart and other CBN News emails to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***
He was responding to a letter from Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan accusing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard of attaching an explosive device to the ship on Feb. 25. The ship was traveling from Saudi Arabia to Singapore.
The explosion forced the ship to dock in Dubai for repairs.
Erdan wrote in his letter that Iran’s previous attacks on civilian ships and the most recent explosion “prove yet again that Iran will use any means to destabilize the region.”
The explosion came as Iran has repeatedly violated the nuclear accord it signed with world powers in 2015. The Biden administration seeks to revive the deal after former President Donald Trump pulled out of it in 2018.
Why does Judaism matter and how is it connected to Christianity? Learn more here.
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.